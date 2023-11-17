What’s happening this weekend: Holiday market, fundraiser and more

A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Leaf Pickup

The 2023 bagged leaf pick in Springfield will be held on Saturday.

Residents should use paper or plastic bags, bags must contain only leaves, bags may be placed at the curb up to three days before the pickup dates, and bags must be at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on the pickup date.

Brewing Anniversary

Urbana Brewing Co. will celebrate its one year anniversary from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

There will be beer with two new beer releases, sports watching, food and more.

Holiday Market

The Champion City Market will host this year’s Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Knights of Columbus, 2055 S. Bird Road.

Admission is free. This market will feature over 25 carefully selected local and handmade small businesses.

Holiday Bazaar

Christiansburg Holiday Bazaar’s will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Christiansburg Fire Company.

There will be vendors, food trucks, door prizes and more.

Rock Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will premiere “Acts,” a rock musical about the founding of Christianity adapted from the New Testament book of Acts with book and music by Richard Carey, at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the John Legend Theater.

Tickets are $20 or $17 for students, seniors, and veterans. Get tickets at the box office, 700 S. Limestone St., or call (937) 505-2945 or go to the Legend Theater website.

Bingo Night

A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36 in Conover, will host Bingo Night on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m.

There will be 12 games and one speed round for $16 per person. Daubers are $2. There will be concessions available.

Toy Show

A Farm Toy Show will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Adults are $2 and children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free.

Historian Talk

Join local Historian John Bry at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Historical Society as he discusses and highlights examples of Urbana’s unique architectural story, and how it all came to be over the span of two centuries.

Bry’s professional career is economic development and is nationally certified in Main Street and downtown development. After moving to Urbana with his parents in the 1990′s, he founded the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, and also creates and leads the popular Oak Dale Cemetery tours in Urbana. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Historic Preservation from Southeast Missouri State University and Ball State University, respectively.

Freedom Fund

The 10th Freedom Fund Event, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Springfield Chapter NAACP, is planned for Sunday at Christ in Us Ministries, 313 W. High St. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a national civil rights figure, attorney Benjamin Crump. Bishop Ronald Logan from Greater Grace Temple will emcee.

Dinner will not be included. Tickets for the Freedom Fund Event are $60 and available on Eventbrite or at the Springfield NAACP office, 20 S. Limestone St., Suite 20.

NAACP membership is also available at $30 a year. Those with questions should call the office at 937-521-2650, according to Denise Williams, chapter president.

Food Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will host its next pantry from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is normally open on the fourth Monday of the month, except for November and December when they are normally the third Monday of the month due to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.