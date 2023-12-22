What’s happening this weekend: Heritage Center exhibit, holiday lights and more

A temporary exhibit at the Heritage Center, in partnership with the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (or CLARA) will be up through the end of December.

The exhibit looks at the history of “HAM” or Amateur Radio and the history of the local HAM radio clubs and their members and activities. The club recently received an award in recognition of their 75 years of club activity in the area from the American Radio Relay League (ARRL). The exhibit features different radio equipment, including a reproduction Spark Gap Transmitter on loan from the Westcott House, like one that John Westcott, an early amateur radio operator, would have used.

Villa Springfield Lights

The annual holiday light display at Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is lit for the Springfield community to celebrate the season as they drive through the facility’s free nighttime attraction.

Running through Dec. 31 at the facility’s campus at 701 Villa Road, the display is open for the community to drive through and experience thousands of festive lights and holiday decorations.

Villa Springfield supports the local community by holding numerous events throughout the year as part of its mission to be a good neighbor.

Pizza and Bingo

The Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 701 S. Walnut St., will host a Pizza and Bingo day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

There will be pizza and different bingo games. Bring a canned goof for the food pantry. The cost is a canned good for the food pantry and $5 for non-members.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host upcoming activities:

Technology Trainers will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to help with technology troubles, such as with a laptop, iPad, phones, to create social media profiles and more. Those interested can drop in the library during that time, but there may be times they are not available due to scheduled programs, vacation or other obligations, so call 937-653-3811 to confirm they are working before you make a trip.

LEGO Club will be held at noon on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch for kids of all ages.

Church Christmas Eve Service

River of Life Christian Center will host a candlelight Christmas Eve Sunday morning services to celebrate Jesus: The Dawn of Hope at 10 a.m. at The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in Urbana.

This will be a time of fellowship, music, and a message of hope. At the end of service, kids will be able to pick out a special gift, as well as visit with Santa.

YMCA Christmas Eve Service

The Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive in Urbana, will host a Christmas Eve Services at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This will be a family service so no childcare will be provided; however, there will be activity bags for kids.