What’s happening this weekend: Harvest auction, market and more

First Friday at the Hatch

First Friday at the Hatch will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Hatch Artist Studios, 105 N. Center St.

There will be over 30 artists, musical guests and food trucks.

For more information, visit https://clarkdd.org/events/first-friday-at-the-hatch/var/ri-9.l-L1.

Other First Friday events are planned at downtown Springfield venues.

High School Fundraiser

McDonald’s owner operators throughout Ohio will be raising funds for local high school athletic programs, including Springfield High School, today. During the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day, 20% of all sales purchased through the McDonald’s app at any Springfield location (1160 Upper Valley Pike, 2210 S. Limestone, 2328 E. Main St., 2994 Derr Road or 1480 Hillcrest Ave.) will be donated to local sports programs.

High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day was created by local McDonald’s owner/operators in Ohio to support the high school athletics in the communities they serve. Each locally owned McDonald’s restaurant has chosen a high school in their community to donate 20% of all sales on Oct. 6. Each identified high school will receive a minimum of $250.

Harvest Auction

A 19th Harvest Auction will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts & Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

Tickets are $85 at the door. The auction is the biggest fundraising event at Tecumseh Land Trust, a non-profit dedicated to protecting farmland, water, and natural areas. There will be catering, entertainment and a wide variety of auction items.

For more information, visit www.tecumsehlandtrust.org/events

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this week:

Friends of the Champaign County Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Dogtor visit will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Build an entry for the LEGO contest with library LEGOS for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the main library, and anytime during business hours at the North Lewisburg Branch Library.

Bag Sale

Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren will have a $5 and $10 bag sale (Large items 50% off) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike.

For more information, call 937-964-8032.

Champion City Flea

Champion City Flea will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

The event is a marketplace of makers, designers, doers and dreamers. There will be handmade products, clothing racks, find unique gifts for everyone on your list, and treat yourself to something weird and wonderful that couldn’t be found anywhere else.

Drive-thru Dinner

Catawba United Methodist Church on State Route 54 will host a drive-thru chicken noodle dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The menu will consist of homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert, and bottle of water. Donations will be accepted.

Clifton Opera House Performance

Pinnacle Ridge will perform bluegrass at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St., from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The price is a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds from donations will help maintain and improve the Opera House and other village buildings. What the Taco food truck will be serving before the show.

Gloria Theatre Concert

The biggest live show in the “Stars on Stage” series will feature Brass Transit, the world’s most popular Chicago tribute band, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Gloria Theatre in Urbana.

Brass Transit transports you back to the golden age and musical legacy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, Chicago.

For tickets or more information, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at 937-653-4853.

Supply Drive

The Springfield City School District is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings in Springfield for a hygiene supply drive and fundraiser through Monday to benefit students in the district.

Anyone who donates new hygiene products to the restaurant will receive a coupon for six free boneless wings. All items will be distributed to Springfield City students.

Items needed include deodorant, dental floss, soap, body wash, women’s hygiene products, hairbrushes, combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair ties, hand sanitizer, mouthwash, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and body spray. Used items will not be accepted.

The restaurant will also donate 15% of food sales from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 to the district’s family programming department. Patrons must inform their server they are dining for the fundraiser.