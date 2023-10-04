Springfield coffee truck plans to open brick-and-mortar café

How did Kerry Schooler celebrate her first anniversary of Kerry’s Café mobile coffee truck? By deciding to launch two new spots in brick-and-mortar locations.

Schooler said she is purchasing the former Possum Woods Nursery at 2604 Springfield Xenia Road and will convert it into a coffee shop with the potential for offering more items down the road.

She also is planning to open a smaller operation inside It’s Your Party Bakery at 1042 Upper Valley Pike in November.

“Nothing like opening up two locations at one time,” Schooler said.

The Kerry’s Cafe planned for the corner of Possum Road and Springfield Xenia Road will offer something that area lacked, said Schooler, who lives near the location.

“This will be something great for our community over here,” she said, noting it is along the bike path.

“I take my grandkids and we go on the bike path a lot,” Schooler said.

That proximity could allow her eventually to offer ice cream or other treats, she said. Longer term goals or ideas also include tearing down the greenhouses and building a new home for the cafe behind the existing building, plus the potential for selling some plants one day.

To start, once the purchase is finalized, Schooler plans to put the coffee truck at the site a few days a week to serve people as she and her husband work on the building for its opening.

Schooler retired from the Air Force and civil service about a year and a half ago.

The she asked: “And now what do I want to be when I grow up?”

She launched the mobile coffee truck because she did not want to cook, but she said she loves customer service and giving back to the community.

“That’s what I do: I serve,” she said.

Her first event was the Air Force Marathon more than a year ago.

“It’s been quite the experience, quite the journey,” she said.

Seeing the former nursery in her daily travels, she said: “That would make quite the cute coffee shop ... There’s so much potential there.”

As for the coffee, Schooler swears by her roaster — Strider Coffee Roasters — and thinks her drinks are not over-sweetened as other stores do.

“You taste the flavor and it is not sickening sweet,” she said.

Born and raised in the Springfield area, Schooler grew up in the South Vienna area, her children went to Northwestern schools and she has lived in the Possum Woods neighborhood for 13 years.