What’s happening this weekend: Easter egg hunts, unity walk and more

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host two activities this weekend:

Today at 3 p.m.: Armstrong Air & Space Museum eclipse program for teens and adults.

Saturday: Egg hunt for all ages at the North Lewisburg branch.

KweliFest

The last KweliFest will take place tonight at the Yellow Springs Firehouse, 225 Corry St.

Killer Mike and The Mighty Midnight Revival will be part of the event at 8 p.m. The cost is $90.

This is a cell phone-free event. If you attend, you agree to place your phone in a locked pouch that you keep throughout the night. If you need to use your phone, return to the distribution tent at the entrance. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be removed. No guns and no coats.

Pancake Breakfast

The Northridge Lions will be hosting the Spring Pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at 4590 Derr Road.

There will be all you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice, milk, and coffee.

The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10. To go boxes are available to pick up.

The Easter Bunny is going to hop in for a visit, so bring your children or grandchildren to get a picture.

Library Screening

The Clark County Public Library will host a free screening of Madan Sara and a special appearance by director Etant Dupain, at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Gaier Meeting Room of the Main Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

The documentary tells the stories of indefatigable women who work at the margins to make Haiti’s economy run. Despite facing intense hardship and social stigma, the demanding work of the Madan Sara puts their children through school, houses their families, and helps to ensure a better life for generations to come. This film amplifies the calls of the Madan Sara as they speak directly to society to share their dreams for a more just Haiti.” https://www.madansarafilm.com/

For more information, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Unity Walk and Fundraiser

Women in the NAACP (WIN) will host a Women’s Unity Walk and Fundraiser “Women Thriving Together” from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The walk will begin at City Hall Plaza in downtown Springfield, 76 E. high St., and end at Christ N. U.S. Ministries, OCC, 313 W. High St.

The event will feature a program with keynote speaker Mecca S. Marshall, president/CEO of Unspoken Courage & Breaking Free to Be, Inc. For more information, visit unspokencourage.com or on Facebook. There will also be light refreshments.

A $25 donation is requested to support WIN’s work in the community. For more information, contact the NAACP at 937-521-2650.

Easter Egg Hunts

Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Road, will hold an Easter Bake Sale & Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. The bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the egg hunt starting at 1:15 p.m. Children ages 1-12 are welcome to hunt. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance for the occasion. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call the church office at 937-390-7700.

Covenant United Methodist Church’s Kids will host an Easter Egg Hunt for those up to age 12 at noon on Saturday at 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. There will be food, games, prizes, and a special visitor will make an appearance. All children are welcome.

The Urbana Police Division and FOP Lodge 93 will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt for children under age 12 at noon on Saturday at Urbana High School.

The Springfield Church of Christ is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 1620 Buck Creek Lane. There will be three age divisions for safer hunting. Find the Golden Egg in each age division for a special age-appropriate prize. Snacks will be provided for the entire family and gift bags for each child. To register, call the church office at 937-322-7207.

Young’s Jersey Dairy will host their 41st Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. for ages four and under, at 2:20 p.m. for ages five to seven, and at 2:40 p.m. for ages eight to 10 on Sunday.

The Youth Group at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, invites families with children to an Easter Egg Hunt at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Youth Group has spent several weeks filling 12,000 plastic eggs with candy. There will also be free popcorn, hot dogs, and lemonade.

Food Distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank will have a food distribution from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Clark State College, parking lot G, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

Bring state ID and proof of current address. Arrive early, the pantry is first-come, first-serve.