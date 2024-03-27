Springfield schools ‘Legacy 24′ clubs present community project proposals

Through the initiative called Legacy 24, the two organizations formed Legacy Clubs at six Springfield buildings: Fulton Elementary, Lagonda Elementary, Haywood Middle School, Schaefer Middle School, Springfield High School and the School of Innovation.

Each club is awarded $2,000, through funding provided by The Springfield Foundation and The Crabill Family Foundation, and must create, plan and complete a project in the Springfield community related to beautification, safety or neighborhood improvement.

Each of the schools presented their project proposals this week to district and city officials, which are under advisement. Final decisions will be known in the coming weeks. The plans were:

— Fulton proposed hosting a neighborhood celebration and an outdoor display of The 8 Habits from The Leader in Me program.

— Lagonda proposed creating a mural along the bike path near Mitchell Boulevard.

— Hayward proposed their idea to transform the school courtyard into an outdoor learning space.

— Schaefer proposed hosting a neighborhood celebration to raise awareness about mental health and providing attendees with resources for stress relief.

— The School of Innovation proposed to beautify the entrance of Selma Road Park and create a mural on the side of the park’s shelter house.

— Springfield High School proposed building a shelter on the bike path near the high school to provide a safe place for students who use the bike path to travel to and from school.