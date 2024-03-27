New Carlisle library’s longtime youth services manager retires

“She has been a beloved part of the library since 1999 and will be greatly missed,” said library director Beth Freeman.

Freeman said Bollar requested a quiet departure, so they didn’t host a retirement party for her, but the library did have a memory book out for the last few months that allowed people to share their memories of her.

About 15 people applied for the Youth Services Manager position, in which eight were well-qualified, and three were interviewed.

“We were lucky to have had multiple excellent candidates for the position, but Jeri stood out with her passion and experience as the best choice to serve the New Carlisle and western Clark County community,” Freeman said.

Goins said she’s excited and grateful to be in this new position.

“I used to live here and really respect the staff and community. I’m ready to lead the department and the youth of this community into new territory with their library adventures,” she said.

In this role, Goins will manage the youth services department, covering children’s and teens programs and events, visiting local preschools to present story times, and partner with the city at local parks.

Before joining the library, Goins was the teen assistant at Tipp City Public Library and a youth services librarian at the Fairborn Community Library.

“I can’t wait to meet all the children, teens, and families in this community. I know that New Carlisle really loved the long-term librarian before me, and I hope that I can become good friends with the children of our community, too,” she said.