What’s happening this weekend: Dog bakery opening, Master Gardener plant sale and more

The Champaign County Friends of the Library book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana.

A variety of items will be available for purchase during the sale. Prices are 25 cents for paperback books, 50 cents for hard-back books, and puzzles, DVDs and some special items will be priced higher.

Proceeds from this sale benefit the activities of the Champaign County Library.

Grand Opening and Dog Adoption Event

A grand opening and dog adoption event will be held at 11 a.m. today at Wags Bakery, 321 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Wags is partnering with the Champaign County Animal Welfare League for an adoption event.

Wags is a dog bakery, plus some treats for cats, featuring made from scratch dog treats that are 100% preservative free with no added sugars, salts and no chemicals.

For more information, visit the website at https://wagsbakery.shop/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wagsbakeryshop.

Art Auction

The Inauguration and Art Auction “Bad Art by Good People” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Woodruff Farm, 3143 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Urbana.

Bid on “bad art” from several artists including Derrick Fetz, Tim Barhorst, Chris Snyder, Wendy Hepp, Paul Kurtz, Aaron Brown, Meredith Bodey, Laura Morgan, Steve Hess, Ronda Taylor, Eric Warrick, Andy Grimm, Karen Hart, Chad Mackert, Ken Keller and Edward Asner.

Tickets are $30 and are available on the website and the Arts Council at 119 Miami St. Proceeds benefit the Champaign County Arts Council.

Antique Show and Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.

5K/10K Walk

The Tecumseh Trailblazers, a local club of the American Volkssport Association (AVA), is sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on Saturday starting at the main entrance of The Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and the walk finishes at 3 p.m.

Sites offer points of Springfield history and artistic murals. The terrain includes city streets, sidewalks and multi-use bike trails with some inclines. It should be suitable but may be difficult for strollers, wagons and wheelchairs.

The walk is $4 for everyone. It’s designed to celebrate the memory of longtime AVA member, Ron Cramer. Parking is available at the Heritage Center parking lot. For more information, contact beacon811@yahoo.com.

Cars and Coffee

Cars and Coffee will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at The 99 Parking Garage, 99 N. Fountain Ave.

Meet at the upper level of the parking garage in downtown Springfield, while also visiting the shops and eateries along Fountain Ave.

Plant Sale

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host their annual Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until everything is sold, on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 1900 Park St., in the barn area.

There will be annuals, perennials, native plants, trees and shrubs. There will also be a barn sale with garden art, accessories and books.

Proceeds collected will benefit Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum and the Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year to support SPGA.

To learn more about all upcoming MGV garden events and programs, visit go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeinthegarden.

Woman’s Town Club Brunch

The Woman’s Town Club will host its May Morning Brunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 805 E. High St.

The guest speaker will be Pamela J. Bennett, writer of a weekly gardening column for the Springfield News-Sun, professor at the Ohio State University, State Master Gardener Volunteer Program Director, horticulture educator at OSU Extension in Clark County, and co-author of Garden-pedia, an A-to-Z guide to gardening terms.

Tickets are $35 and reservations are required by calling 937-390-6751 or 864-378-1685. For more information, call 937-322-1201, visit the organization on Facebook or www.womanstownclub.com.

Derby Party

A Kentucky Derby Party will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Mug & Jug Tavern, 1213 Mitchell Blvd.

DJ EZ will provide the entertainment. Prizes for the best Derby Outfit will be given right after the main race.

PAC Show

The Clark State College Performing Arts Center will host its next performance at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with the Richard L. and Barbara D. Kuss Memorial Concert with the Gary Geis Dance Company.

This is a free concert, but tickets are required. This performance will include ballet, jazz, modern, tap, student choreography and more by dancers of all ages.

Tickets for all PAC performances are available online at pac.clarkstate.edu/shows or by calling 937-328-3874. The PAC is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Clifton Show

Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass will perform bluegrass from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

The cost is a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties. Galactic Flat’s Food truck will be serving before the show.

Vendor Fair and Market

A spring fling vendor fair and market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium, 1512 U.S. 68 in Urbana.

There will be vendors, businesses, and rummage and garage sale.

Admission is a $2 donation at the door. Proceeds benefit the support and advocacy of people with disabilities in Champaign County.

Fiesta Event

Urbana Brewing Co. will host a fiesta for Cinco de Mayo at 11 a.m. on Sunday at 35 Monument Square.

There will be music, food and special beer cocktails all day.