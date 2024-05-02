Tecumseh High School ROTC instructor honored for helping choking student

Superintendent Paula Crew said about two weeks ago a high school student choked on a plastic bottle cap during lunch.

“Several of his friends tried to assist via the Heimlich maneuver unsuccessfully. The student ran over to the adults in the cafeteria. Major Couch, thankfully, happened to be walking by. He immediately administered one Heimlich thrust, and the bottle cap was successfully dislodged,” she said.

Couch received a proclamation for his “heroic effort,” and it was presented to him by Clark County Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse.

“We are extremely grateful for Major Couch’s swift response upon encountering a student who had a blocked airway. He stepped in, administered the Heimlich maneuver and essentially saved the student,” Crew said.

The proclamation reads:

“WHEREAS, every day, residents of Clark County directly benefit from the dedication and commitment of public servants and unsung heroes that keep our community running; and

WHEREAS, Major Doug Couch has served the Tecumseh Local School District as the instructing officer for the AFJROTC since 2015; and

WHEREAS, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, a student began choking in the lunchroom at Tecumseh High School and without hesitation Major Couch burst into action, using the Heimlich maneuver to remove the object from the student’s throat; and

WHEREAS, thanks to Major Couch taking immediate action, recognizing the severity of the medical emergency and his effective use of the Heimlich maneuver, the student’s life was saved. A failure to act could have led to a tragic outcome.

Now, Therefore, we, the Board of Clark County Commissioners do hereby give a special thanks to Major Doug Couch for his exemplary bravery and life-saving efforts on April 17 at Tecumseh High School.”