What’s happening this weekend: County fair, golf events and more

The 183rd Champaign County Fair starts today in Urbana and runs through Aug. 9.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit https://champaigncountyfair.com.

Sale

The Women’s Town Club will host a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 3027 Imperial Blvd.

Farmers Markets

The New Carlisle Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays through Sept. 28 in downtown at Main and Jefferson streets.

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 200 E. Market St. with locally grown vegetables, homemade items and baked goods.

Class Reunion

The Kenton Ridge High School Class of 2004 will hold its 20th class reunion at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing.

This is a free event with no ticket necessary.

Garden Jubilee

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County’s Jubliee event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 1900 Park St.

There will be live music from Noah Back and Amber Heart, food trucks, vendors, exhibits, children’s activities, a raffle and door prizes. You will also be able to tour the gardens, with demonstrations and time to “Ask a Master Gardener Volunteer” any questions you may have about your own landscape or garden.

This event will happen rain or shine. Open to the public and free admission.

Golf Scramble

The Dick Ater Memorial Golf Scramble will be held with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Locust Hills Golf Club.

Teams of four cost $320. Registration includes green fees and cart, snacks and water, BBQ chicken and pork dinner, and a sleeve of balls.

A player pack costs $20 and includes one mulligan, one tee advantage at Hole 14, one hand toss/foot wedge, five raffle tickets and one drink ticket.

To register or for questions, contact Meggan Ater Mangona at 937-536-4051 or MeganAterMangona3@gmail.com.

This is an event of the Dick Ater Memorial Golf Outing, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for Ater’s Drug Free Clubs of America chapter at CTC. Proceeds will benefit this organization.

Explore Springfield sweet treat shop to close its doors this weekend

Clifton Show

Willow Creek will perform Bluegrass from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

El Buen Taco food truck will be serving before the show.

Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Golf Event

The Greater Springfield Partnership, P. Dennis Sheehan Memorial Golf Open will be held starting at noon on Monday at the Springfield Country Club, 2315 Signal Hill Road.

The field is limited to 36 teams. Player gifts this year will be from the Adidas tent.

For sponsor prices and more information or to register, visit https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Food Distribution

A Second Harvest Drive-Thru food distribution will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane, in parking lot G.

Bring a state ID and proof of current address. The pantry is first-come, first-served.