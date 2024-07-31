Springfield sweet treat shop to close its doors this weekend

“It is with a heavy heart we have made the tough decision to close our shop doors,” the post stated. “We want to thank our wonderful friends and family as well as the Springfield community for all the support we have experienced during our tenure downtown.”

The post stated they are not selling the business but going back to a mobile business in the spring of 2025.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The shop’s initial closure date was Aug. 16, but a separate post on the Facebook page says they changed it to Aug. 3.

The shop’s hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, its last day.

The available rolled ice cream flavors until closure will be Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, Peach Crisp, S’mores, Buckeye Crunch, Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake and Pick your cheesecake.

Almost 100 people took to the Facebook post to comment about the closure, complimenting the shop’s innovative products and planning to visit their mobile location next year.

“I am so sorry guys. I loved watching all of the connections and experiences you guys have made,” Celieta Frost posted. “Watching you guys make the golden ticket experience and the way adults were thrilled by it … you truly brought something magical to Springfield.”

Explore Springfield police ask public for help locating missing adult

Champion’s opened in May 2023, in a space that previously housed Alcony Weavers.

Owners Tyson and Betsy Yirak previously said they started their sweet treat business in 2020 during the pandemic when they bought a few popsicles molds and started messing around. After handing out the popsicles to family and friends, they were encouraged to keep going.

That’s when they bought two freezers, a six-foot table and started selling popsicles at The Market at Mother Stewart’s. In 2021, they bought a trailer and expanded to other farmers markets, festivals and events.

For more information, visit https://shorturl.at/KN1d0 or www.facebook.com/championcitypops.