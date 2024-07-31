Over $161K raised at Mercy Health golf classic for acute rehab unit redesign

This year’s proceeds will help fund new adaptive therapy equipment and advanced technology intervention for the redesign of the Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center, as well as support for the medication assistance program, healthcare system officials said.

This unit provides physical, occupational and speech therapy to patients who are not safe to return home but require a more intensive level of rehab and physician oversight than a skilled nursing facility, outpatient rehab or home health can provide.

“The funds raised will be utilized to create a welcoming environment that encourages the community spirit within our unit, fostering a sense of belonging and support,” said Bobby Parrett, Director of Rehabilitation for Mercy Health — Springfield. “With the goal of establishing 10 interactive functional stations, we will enhance patient care by providing accessible resources tailored to their daily needs. This initiative not only improves the quality of services offered but also strengthens the bond between our unit and the community we serve.”

Winners from the event are:

1st — Cintas Team: Nick Arman, Troy Girty, George Strahan and Dan Wicks.

2nd — KB&P Team: Eric Powell, Cory Daulton, Bob Hill and Jim Murphy.

3rd — Park National Bank & Robertson Team: John Brown, Chuck Parsons, Mark Robertson and Tate Robertson.

Since 2001, the event has raised more than $2.3 million dollars to provide and advance health care opportunities in the local community.

The 25th Annual Golf Classic will be held in late July 2025. For more information, contact the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.