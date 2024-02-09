What’s happening this weekend: Annual hike, motivational luncheon and more

The Champaign Family YMCA will host “Try the Y” through Saturday.

During the “Try the Y” period, individuals may participate in group exercise classes, water exercise classes, and use the Y’s fitness center, swimming pool and gym.

The YMCA, 191 Community Drive, is open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

Pancake Breakfast

The annual Urbana Lions Club Pancake & Sausage Breakfast will be held from 6 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the VFW Post 5451 DAV Chapter 31 at 220 E. Court St.

Tickets cost $7 and children five and under are free.

Winter Hike

Presented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, the annual six-mile winter hike will be held on Saturday at John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve.

Multiple hikes will be offered on a staggered basis. The first one begins at 9 a.m. and will depart from the John Bryan State Park Day Lodge located on State Route 370, about two miles east of Yellow Springs. The last will depart at 10 a.m.

The trail will follow the course of the Little Miami as it heads into the preserve and back to the park. Visitors will learn about the cultural history, geology, and ecology of the region.

Participants will get hot cocoa and snacks at the half-way point of the hike at Clifton Gorge’s nature center. Hikers are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring along water for the hike.

Veterans Coffee

United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St., will host a Veterans’ coffee hour at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the Marine Corps League, Detachment 963.

RSVP by calling USS at 937-323-4948. This event is open to the public and sponsored by Aventura at Oakwood Village.

Genealogical Society

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the conference room of the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave. Guests are welcome.

The speaker will be Bob Ford, of “Bob Ford: Folklore & Fun” from Cedarville. Ford is a musician, storyteller and historian who has spent much of his career writing, directing, and performing educational plays and shows for schools and the public. He brings history to life through stories and songs.

Motivational Luncheon

A Community Motivational Luncheon will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Clark State College’s Learning Resource Center (LRC), room 207/209, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

The featured speakers will be Allison Elliot, Springfield Chief of Police, and Raphael Allen, director of the Springfield Foundation.

The event is free, but RSVP is required by calling 937-460-1888 or 937-605-6232.

Cat Cafe

Paws Urbana, 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, will host a Valentine’s cat café from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be light refreshments and kitty cuddles, as well as adoptable cats.

O’Conner’s Show

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host Backburn at 9 p.m. on Saturday. There is a $5 cover.

Sanctuary Series

The fifteenth season of the Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will continue monthly through May.

A variety of ensembles and genres are featured. The next show includes Champion City Trio on Sunday. Following each show, attendees are invited to attend a meet-the-artist reception.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.