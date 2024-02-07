BreakingNews
Longtime Greenon custodian dies, school to close for services

1 hour ago
Greenon Local Schools will be closed Friday to pay respects to someone “who has been an integral part” of the school for more than three decades.

Michael “JimBob” Taylor, 56, died Feb. 3 in Enon surrounded by his family and friends, according to his obituary.

Taylor was a graduate of Greenon High School and began working for the district in 1989. He had more than 35 years of service as a custodian.

“He was a hard worker and always did what was asked. Mike had been sick for several years, but still came to work every day that he could, showing the dedication he had towards (the school) and the man that he was,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke.

ExploreMan arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with murder

Knapke said Taylor was well respected by his colleagues and staff, and he had a positive impact on students’ lives.

“They would volunteer to help him in the cafeteria as Mike taught them the importance of responsibilities and being respectful individuals,” he said.

In honor of Taylor and to support staff during this time, Greenon will be closed Friday for staff to attend his funeral to pay respects and celebrate his life. Counselors will also be available on Monday morning.

“He will be deeply missed. He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well,” Knape said in a letter to staff.

ExploreWant pizza this weekend? Best of Springfield winners, placers can help

Taylor was a member of the FFA, spent his young adulthood dairy farming and showing cattle in Ohio and other states, and enjoyed the “simple things in life,” such as bonfires, Bogey’s pizza, country music, and spending time with family and friends, according to his obituary.

“He was known for his witty personality and sarcasm as well as his kindness. He truly had a heart of gold,” his obituary stated.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaley; nine siblings; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and at 1 p.m. on Friday, both at Adkins Funeral Home, 7055 Dayton Road in Enon. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.

People were asked to make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

