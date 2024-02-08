Mercy Health opens new outpatient surgery center in Springfield

A new outpatient surgery center that will offer procedures in specialties including neurosurgery, orthopedics, podiatry, plastic surgery, interventional pain management, obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology and general surgery is now open.

The Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center, a partnership between Bon Secours Mercy Health and North Carolina health consultant Compass Surgical Partners, aims to “enhance care in the community by offering safe and convenient access to world-class surgery in an outpatient setting,” according to a press release. It is located at 2610 N. Limestone St.

Doctors began treating the center’s first patients late last month.

“I am excited to partner with my colleagues at Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center because they share my commitment to helping patients enjoy their lives more fully,” Dr. Michael Verdon, a physician partner at the center, said in the release. “I am pleased to have this opportunity to build on that goal by offering surgeries in an outpatient setting that blends safety and quality with affordability and convenience.”

The surgery center has four operating rooms and one procedure room.

“This state-of-the-art center will offer patients in our local community an additional option for care, one that is focused on accessibility and careful attention to individual surgical needs,” said Adam Groshans, president of Mercy Health – Springfield. “We look forward to continuing to bring remarkable treatment to our patients while driving innovation and standards of care. We believe this partnership can best accomplish that.”

Compass market president Scott Bergman said in the release that the company is planning to launch “a series of others” with Bon Secours Mercy Health. He said Compass is proud to use its expertise, leadership and operational platform to improve the health and wellbeing of Springfield patients.

According to the release, moving eligible surgeries out of hospitals into outpatient centers allows patients to access care that is more affordable and tailored to fit their individual needs.

The surgery center is seeking accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and certification from Medicare.

