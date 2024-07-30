What’s happening this week: Tutor workshop, fundraiser and more

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., will host its July tutor workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. today.

There are two adults, 15 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

More than 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the Warder Literacy Center, which trains volunteers to tutor them.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Smoking Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services in Urbana is hosting a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes.

Classes at the Urbana office, located in the second-floor conference room at 904 Scioto St., will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. starting Wednesday through Sept. 4.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended.

To register or for more information, please contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Cheers for a Cause

PAWS Animal Shelter and the Urbana Brewing Company will host Cheers for a Cause, a fundraising event, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 35 Monument Square.

Urbana Brewing Co. will donate a percentage of sales made between that time to the shelter.

Neighborhood Meeting

Clark County Commission candidate Charles Patterson will be guest speaker at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont Avenues.

The public is invited to attend and meet the candidate. Patterson is the former Clark County Combined Health District executive director who retired earlier in 2024.

Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door.

For more information about SENA, call 937-323-5865.

Music Event

Bill Purk and Reed Jones will present “A History of Bluegrass Music” at 2 p.m. on Thursday at The State Theater.

The 20-year musical associates have compiled a program which depicts the music from its beginnings in the 1930′s and 40′s. Through spoken word and music, Purk and Jones pay homage to Bill Monroe, “The Father of Bluegrass Music,“ and other early pioneers.

For more information, contact Bill Purk at bpmandogit@gmail.com.

Back to School Event

Oesterlen Services for Youth will host a Back-to-School event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road.

The event will include free school supplies for students, free food and activities, Kona ice and more.

If you have any extra school supplies, consider donating unused or gently used items to the Back-to-School event. Donations will help equip local students for success in the upcoming academic year. Drop off donations at Oesterlen Campus or stay updated on the drop off locations located around Springfield businesses.