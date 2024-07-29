Free back-to-school supplies offered at Saturday event

1 hour ago
Oesterlen Services for Youth will host a Back-to-School event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1, at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road.

The event will include free school supplies for students, free food and activities, Kona ice and more.

If you have any extra school supplies, consider donating unused or gently used items to the Back-to-School event. Donations will help equip local students for success in the upcoming academic year. Please drop off donations at Oesterlen Campus or stay updated on the drop off locations located around Springfield businesses. STAFF REPORT

