Free back-to-school supplies offered at Saturday event

If you have any extra school supplies, consider donating unused or gently used items to the Back-to-School event. Donations will help equip local students for success in the upcoming academic year. Please drop off donations at Oesterlen Campus or stay updated on the drop off locations located around Springfield businesses. STAFF REPORT

Send us news, community events

The Springfield News-Sun publishes news items, community events and other notices daily in Local Focus. The News-Sun also prints a community submitted photo in the section every day, so community-focused photos are also welcomed.

Submit your news or photographs for Local Focus by sending the information to sns-local@coxinc.com. Submit your events at springfieldnewssun.com/events. STAFF REPORT