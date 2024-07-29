BreakingNews
Ohio sales tax holiday returns Tuesday with expanded timeframe, higher spending limit

Revision means no sales tax at restaurants for next 10 days in Ohio

Restaurants being included in Ohio’s sales tax holiday for the first time is expected to increase savings for those who dine out and boost the bottom line for eateries statewide.

From midnight Tuesday through Thursday, Aug 8, those who purchase dine-in items at eateries won’t be charged tax when the check shows up.

“We know things are tight for everybody right now, but the idea of being able to go and dine out and have it be tax free, I think that saving that seven-and-a-half percent can really add up and we’re excited about it,” said Emily Mendenhall, co-owner and general manager of Lily’s Dayton.

“A total check may be over $500, but if each menu item ordered is less than $500, then the entire check would be tax free,” according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Mendenhall said the average diner at her establishment spends about $20 to $24 a meal. That means a table of eight spending roughly $200 or so, can expect to save about $15. Excluded from the equation is any sale of alcoholic products or any other non-qualified item.

Expanding the sales tax holiday is a win not only for those looking to save money when they dine out, but also for restaurant owners looking to draw a bigger crowd on less busy days, Mendenhall said.

“Pretty much every restaurant owner and small business owner I know, if they’re not struggling, they’re still definitely still struggling on those weekdays and weeknights,” she said. “We’re almost always at capacity on weekends, (but) really struggle on Wednesdays and Thursdays, so it being the 10 days to bring people out on those different days, I think that that’s a really nice addition.”

