What’s happening this week: Theater tour, bingo fundraiser and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “How to Play Good Defense: A Playbook for Employers” presented by Michelle D. Bach, Workers’ Compensation Department Chair, Coolidge Wall Co., LPA.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes a breakfast. Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host two activities this week:

Steam club for kids in third grade and up is at 6 p.m. tonight, and homeschool hour for ages 6-11 is at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drive-thru Dinner

A drive-thru chicken noodle dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today at Concord United Methodist Church, 2963 State Route 560.

Dinner will include homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert.

The cost is a donation. For questions, call 937-652-3764.

State Theater Tour

The Kiwanis Club will host an exclusive tour of The State Theater from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today.

This is an opportunity to learn more about the mission to serve and support the community while also getting plugged into business networks.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education class from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight online via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available at any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.

Bingo Fundraiser

Project Woman will have a Bingo fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

The cost is $5 per sheet and there are three games. Attendees can pay at the door. All proceeds will go to Project Woman.

Serving Clark and Champaign counties, fully accredited Project Woman supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalkers, and human trafficking. For more information, visit ProjectWomanOhio.org or call the 24-Hour Local Crisis Line at 1-800-634-9893.

Springfield Theatre Show

Springfield Civic Theatre will present “The Odd Couple (Female Version),” the gender-switching edition of Neil Simon’s classic comedy about mismatched roommates, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the John Legend Theater.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, students, and veterans. Get tickets at the Legend box office, (937) 505-2945 or at the Legend website. Content warning: This play includes discussion of suicide and self-harm.

Blood Drive

First Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and High, is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS CROSS, visit RedCrossBlood.org, with sponsor code, FLSpringfield, or call the church at 937-323-9703 and speak with Adele.

Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that helps locally and globally.

Wittenberg Series

The 2023-2024 Wittenberg Series continue at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Weaver Chapel.

There will be a Sauer Symposium with Pastor Drew Tucker, executive director of Hopewood Outdoors Lutheran Camps and author of “4D Formation” that will focuses on vocation for young adults.