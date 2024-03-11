Food bank plans temporary move for warehouse renovation

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The project aims to improve safety and efficiency in Second Harvest’s warehouse operations at 20 N. Murray St. It will start by replacing 30,000 square feet of damaged flooring in the warehouse, which is possible from the support of individual and foundation donors.

“The improved safety and streamlined operations resulting from this project will have a direct and positive impact on the individuals and families who rely on us for assistance, ensuring that we can continue to fulfill our mission of combating hunger and nourishing our community,” said Andy Irick, executive director.

The project will begin in late March and is expected to last 90 days. During these months, warehouse operations will be temporarily relocated to an offsite facility that will have no direct services and only serve as a hub for receiving, storing and distributing food to mobile units and partner agencies.

The final day for onsite distributions and OrderAhead from the current location will be March 21. After that date, the food bank will continue to provide help through its 60 partner agencies and mobile distributions in the tri-county area to make sure community members “receive the essential resources needed to address the heightened demand.”

“We understand the importance of our services, especially during this transitional phase, and assure you that we are dedicated to minimizing interruptions in support for those who rely on us,” Irick said.

For updated information, people are encouraged to stay connected through Second Harvest’s Facebook page and website. For specific information, call the office at 937-325-8715.

Second Harvest, a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, services Champaign, Clark and Logan Counties by sourcing, collecting, storing and distributing about 6 million pounds of food to 60 nonprofit member agencies who feed those in need.