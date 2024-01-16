What’s happening this week: Speaker series, food pantries and more

Champaign County Safety Council meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Madison-Champaign ESC, 2200 U.S. 68 in Urbana.

Functional capacity evaluations will be presented by Kristen Yoder of Mary Rutan Occupational Health.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and the program will begin at noon.

After Holidays Sale

St. John’s Lutheran Church Outreach Thrift Store, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., is having an After the Holidays sale through Jan. 31 during store hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Wednesday.

Shoppers can buy one item and get the second item of equal or lesser value free.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host two activities this week:

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the main library of an in-person discussion of Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson.

Fiber Arts Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the main library.

Food Pantry

Christ Church, 409 E. High St., is having a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. until noon, or when food is gone, on Wednesday.

There will be fresh produce, meat, eggs, bakery items, cereal, and dry goods.

Participants should bring one valid ID for the household.

Comedy Night

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host O’Comedy Night from 7 to 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating, and dinner and show starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield’s President, Adam Groshans, will kick off the 2024 Mercy Health Speaker Series with a town hall style event for the community from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, both online via Zoom and in-person at COhatch the Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave., in the Exchange Room.

At the town hall, Groshans will look ahead at the coming year to touch on Mercy Health’s plans for continued improvement and growth and what impact that could have on the future of health care in the community. He will also be taking questions from the audience.

If interested in attending, contact jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday.

The pantry starts at 5:30 p.m. and I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every Third Thursday of each month.