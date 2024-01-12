Springfield MLK Day speaker: ‘Do you see the dream for all people?’

She started her speech about the YWCA Dayton’s mission and vision, sharing what they do to help those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking, and her passion of improving the health of women and infants.

To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Williams spoke about the racial and gender disparities in today’s world that cause injustices in the community because “it’s important to pay attention to the well being of women of color as a reference point for these racial progresses.”

She said women of color lag behind and research shows despite wealth, education attainment and living affluent communities, it’s not enough to save them and prevent their deaths.

“Here’s some thoughts I want you to ponder. If income and wealth is not a protective factor for Black women or women of color, if education attainment and living in fluid communities do not protect women of color in our families, then we must ask ourselves a more challenging question, do you see the dream for all people? Do (you) see the dream for certain people? What dream do you see? And how are we living out that dream?” she said.

At the end of her speech, Williams challenged the audience to adopt the drive of change and always remember their why.

“I challenge you in joining me in a collective movement of being a voice for the voiceless and resource to uplift and empower humanity. I call upon you to find your why. I challenge you to live our Dr. Martin Luther King’s quote, ‘The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty of bad people but the silence over that by the good people.’ Until we are intentional about speaking the truth about these health disparities, the community will not be for us all, it will be just for some.”

Along with honoring King, Clark State honored recipients of two awards: Sweet Manufacturing was awarded the Diversity Champion Award and Elicia Spain, Clark State’s director of access and retention services, was awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Award.

The Diversity Champion Award recognizes a business in the community that believes in and supports diversity and inclusion in their workplace, and one who brings awareness and ensures inclusion is an everyday reality.

The Diversity and Inclusion Award recognizes leadership in diversity by honoring the individual or organization who have implemented innovative strategies to promote the development of skills to meet the needs of a multicultural society.

The annual Peacemaker Awards were also presented to 12 local high school students recognized for their ability to resolve conflict in a positive way and assist in bridging cultural and social differences within their schools.

The awards were presented to Riley Champ, Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA); Avery Guenther, Catholic Central; Peyton Hamilton, Southeastern; Oliva Lemon, Shawnee; Rebecca Martin, Northwestern; Lilly Sagraves, Northeastern; Jeremiah Small, Emmanuel Christian Academy; Chloe Turner, Tecumseh; Jaiden Welliford, GISA; as well as Avery Beair, of Greenon; Emma Cantrell, of Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC); and Brady Castillo, of Kenton Ridge, who were not in attendance.

During the luncheon, My Brother’s/Sister’s Keeper mentoring program also collected donations in the lobby to support their organization.

Last year’s MLK luncheon celebration was the first one held in person in two years. The celebrations in 2022 and 2021 were held virtually.

The 34th annual MLK celebration was hosted by Clark State College, the City of Springfield and Park National Bank. It’s also supported by The Springfield Foundation, Mercy Health and CareSource.