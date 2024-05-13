Robert M. Easter, 76, of 601 S. Hubert Ave., assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Paula Holbert, 54, of 2741 Dwight Road, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Trey W. Parmley, 40, of 513 N. Race St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Trey W. Parmley, 40, of 513 N. Race, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.

Trey W. Parmley, 40, of 513 N. Race St., display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Jenah Pearson, 30, of Ocala, FL, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Shane A. Crawford, 35, of 1844 Stratford Place, drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed.

Tre A. Schwarz, 21, of 256 E. Pleasant St., violation of temporary protection order, continued, bond remains.

Demartaz A. Cox, 25, of 126 E. Cecil St., assault, continued, criminal damaging, continued, criminal damaging, continued, public indecency, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Mindy M. Cunningham, 33, of 2842 Oletha Ave., theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Christopher M. Johns, 44, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Megan L. Kundert, 34, of 24 W. Northern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sean E. Shaw, 29, of 608 E. Cassilly Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Morgan M. Woods, 28, of 465 E. Madison Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 42, of 11 S. Shaffer St., improper use of 911, guilty, 12 days of jail, 12 days credit for time served, costs to be public defender within 3 months.

Esdonna R. Howard, 43, of 130 Prarie Ave., assault, continued, bond amended.

Maudevline Joseph, 30, of 1120 E. John St., Apt 35, aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains.

Charles B. Pillers Jr., 56, of 817 E. Columbia St., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, review may 20, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. for no new offenses and, fine/costs paid in full, fined $250.

Joel Salyer, 41, of 2924 Avery Circle, request for bail, dismissed.

Charles A. Whitt, 34, of 1926 Hatcher Drive, Apt. E, menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no further offenses for 1 year and fine/costs paid in full by May 20, 2025, fined $100.