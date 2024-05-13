School of Innovation seniors write letters for teachers, staff members who have influence them

This year, the students chose to recognize staff members at Hayward Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School, Springfield High School and SOI.

“The seniors then surprise the staff members at their buildings with the letters during what is nationally recognized as Teacher Appreciation Week,” said communications specialist Jenna Leinasars. “Many times, these heartfelt gestures leave staff in tears and with a renewed sense of purpose. These educators may not have seen these students in several years, but it is rewarding to know they made a profound impact on their lives.”

In the video above, four students are shown reading their letters to French teacher Lindsey Morrison from Springfield High School, counselor Carrie Hanna at Hayward Middle School, assistant principal Timothy Elliott at Roosevelt Middle School and intervention specialist Sara Gillespie at Hayward Middle School.

The first student read her letter to Morrison, saying she appreciates her for having a positive impact on her education and well being.

“You truly have a gift for understanding, listening and helping students in many different ways. When I had your class, I was going through a tough time mentally, and you noticed something was off and nobody else did. Although I was struggling, you were always extremely patient and understanding, you always made me feel seen and heard. The qualities you possess make you such an excellent teacher that nobody could ever forget,” the student read.

The third student in the video read his letter to Elliot, saying he let him know he “was misguided.”

“You were the first teacher or staff that didn’t treat me like a boy. You talked to me like a man when I was in trouble, and I value that very much. To be honest, it’s your words that kept me out of trouble all those years. Me and my mom appreciate you and thank you for your integrity,” the student wrote.