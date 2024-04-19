Class of 2024: Graduation dates set for Clark, Champaign high schools, colleges

With graduation season nearing, high schools and colleges in Clark and Champaign counties are preparing for the occasion.

Here is a list of where and when the ceremonies are scheduled:

Clark County

Clark State College: Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. for the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Business and Applied Technologies and at 1 p.m. for the School of Health, Human, and Public Services, both at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Wittenberg University: Saturday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Commencement Hollow.

Emmanuel Christian Academy: Sunday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at the academy.

Springfield-Clark CTC: Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University.

Catholic Central: Thursday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 225 E. High St.

Clark-Shawnee: Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at Shawnee High School.

Greenon: Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at Wittenberg University.

Northwestern: Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the high school.

Springfield: Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the high school stadium, weather permitting.

Southeastern: Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the high school gym.

Global Impact STEM Academy: Tuesday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Northeastern: Tuesday, May 28, at 7 p.m. in the gym of the Northeastern PK-12 Campus.

Kenton Ridge: Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. in the gym of the Kenton Ridge PK-12 Campus.

Tecumseh: Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. in Spitzer Stadium. The rain dates are Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. in Spitzer Stadium.

Champaign County

Graham: May 17, at 7 p.m. at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium.

Triad: May 26, at 2 p.m. at the football field. It will be held in the high school gym if bad weather.

Mechanicsburg: Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at the Stadium. If there is inclement weather, graduation will be moved indoors with the same date and time.

Urbana: Saturday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. in Hillclimber Stadium. The rain date is Sunday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m.

