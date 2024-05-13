24CV0358: Susan Huntsberger, Brian Nolan v. Foremost Insurance Company, breach of contract.

24CV0359: Fifth Third Bank, National Association Madisonville Operations Center MD 1MOBBW v. Clark County Treasurer, Georgianna Saven Erlewine, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of George T. Sarven (if any), George T. Sarven, Georgianna Sarven, foreclosure.

24CV0360: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe (s) Name (s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Larry E. Hall and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Larry E. Hall (if any), John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Amy K. Owens (if any), Amy K. Owens, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, Darice D. Walls, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lauren E. Linn, 25, of Springfield, athletic trainer and Derek D. Zinkhon, 29, of Springfield, shipping/receiving.

Eric M. Ewen, 45, of Perrysberg, turnaround planner and Brandy R. Watkins, 40, of Medway, operations manger.

William T. Littleton, 64, of Springfield, service manager and Susan L. Steinfeld, 71, of Springfield, retired.

Serina C. Hallan, 18, of Medway, server and Wesley A. Bailey, 20, of Medway, distribution.

Lexi M. Wiley, 25, of Springfield and Austin E. Springer, 29, of Springfield, landscaper.

Property transfers:

Rosen D. Thomas to Rosen D. Thomas, trustee, 8360 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $0.

Cherie Horner to Caleb Horner, 21 N. William St., South Charleston; $103,000.

Pop Dayton LLC to Pure Ohio Properties LLC, 4034 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfeld; $0.

Vaughn H. Apel to Andrew T. Smith, 2422 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $187,000.

Jay A. and Jo Ann K. Snyder to Jay A. and Jo Ann K. Snyder, trustees, 2634 Ehrhart Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kenneth D. Hulbert to Brian K. Hulbert, trustee, 4556 Sullivan Road, Springfield; $0.

Scott R. and Amy M. Haerr to S & A Haerr Lands LLC, 2758, 2830 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Richard S. and Amy M. Haerr to S & A Haerr Lands LLC, 2771 Willow Road, Springfield; $0.

Frederick J. Allison to Steven and Jessica Clingerman, 3016 Sandalwood Ave., Springfield; $259,000.

Alan L. and Debra R. Mills to Casey B. Mills, trustee, 1832 Kimberly Court, Springfield; $0.

Brenda Helton to Heidi Readler, 4862 Brannan Drive E., Springfield; $165,000.

Jane L. Baker, trustee to James E. and Donna K. Smith, 1845 Berwick Ave., Springfield; $220,000.

Brenda S. Goff to Brian Auckerman, 8021 Troy Road, New Carlisle; $111,000.

Julie A. and Mark E. Bethel Jr. to Samantha K. and Keith Tackett, 238 Saddlebrook Run; $294,900.

Pamela A. and Patricia M. Henderson to Pamela A. Henderson, 9729 Mechanicsburg-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Christopher M. Russell to Christopher M. and Danielle N. Russell, 2247 Scioto Drive, Springfield; $0.

Carl R. and Janet Wampler to Bruce M. and Brittany N. Sparks, 660 Chick Lane, Springfield; $125,000.

Fred E. and Margo J. Camden to Carter A. Moore, 202 Tuttle Road, Springfield; $375,000.

David A. and Geraldine L. Anon to David J. Anon, trustee, 3148 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Rick A. Vanhoose to Gregory and Teresa M. Rose, 670 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Raymond J. Monroe to Kent M. and Tanya M. Miesse, 2900 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $212,500.

Jonathan A. Adkins to Nicole C. Lowry, trustee, 3740 Ronda Court, Springfield; $340,000.

Kevin Layne to Christine Antoun, 402 Highview Ave., Springfield; $18,000.

NVR Inc. to Maria Stuart, 162 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $275,000.

Richard W. and Michele H. Keggans to Lindsay D. and Cody L. Harmon, 2128 Kittyhawk Ave., Springfield; $257,900.

Emily A. Mitchell and Vivian M. Haverkos to Vivian M. Haverkos, 1541 Villa Road, Springfield; $0.

Laura L. Parsons to Patrick and Jennifer Hoelscher, 838 Santa Monica Ave., Springfield; $294,000.

Manola L. Edwards to HNH Properties LLC, 2923 Cavins Drive, Springfield; $130,000.

US Bank NA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1525 Providence Ave., Springfield; $0.

Steven P. and Mary A. Mitch to Steven P. Mitch, 2500 Garland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Evelyn I. Dean to Marjorie E. and Jerry L. Schuyler, 522 Archer Lane, Springfield; $140,600.

Patricia A. Jennings to Ohio Real Estate Management LTD, 3315 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $126,000.