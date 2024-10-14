What’s happening this week: Scarecrow art, free lecture, archaeology and more

Project Scare-A-Crow, which allowed entrants to create a unique scarecrow, will be at National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., through Oct. 24.

This year’s theme is Folklore and Fantasy: Legendary Creatures. People passing by the park can see the scarecrows and the public is invited to vote for their favorite.

Homebuyer class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host its Homebuyer Education Course from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and live local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by email with your name, address and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Lecture on Howard Hughes

A free lecture, “Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes,” will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N Main St. in Urbana, in the library.

Presenter Major General Mark Musick (Ret.) will tell attendees about the history-changing story detailing how Howard Hughes spent the last 25 years of his life, in seclusion, with the woman he loved. Fabulous wealth, a government-provided alternate identity, an employment of body doubles, media confusion, and a loving wife to preserve the secrets.

“Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes,” describes why Hughes wanted to escape and how it was achieved until his actual death in 2001. The story is told by his wife, Eva McLelland, who kept his secret until his passing, at which time she was ready to reveal the truth. McLelland chose to tell Mark Musick, co-author of “Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes” a true story of intrigue and mystery that re-writes history.

Food truck night

The last New Carlisle Food Truck Night will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in downtown next to CVS Pharmacy.

Domestic violence presentation

“Serial Perpetrators of Domestic Abuse in Springfield: Common Characteristics and Offending Patterns as Serial Killers, Serial Rapists, and Serial Pedophiles” will be presented by Beth Donahue, executive director of the Springfield Domestic Violence Coalition, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Springfield Main Library Conference Room.

In her recent study, presented at the 2024 Midwest Criminal Justice Conference, Donahue analyzed multiagency court case records and police reports in Springfield for 2022. Her findings reveal Springfield is the home of 100-plus serial offenders.

Seating is limited, and this event is free of charge. RSVP to beth@springfielddvc.com by Tuesday to reserve your seat. For more information, visit www.springfielddvc.com.

Church food pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Identification is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Heritage Center event

The Clark County Heritage Center will host a program this week that dives into the mysteries of death, burial, and the supernatural.

“Where the Bodies are Buried” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Crabill Discovery Hall, as part of the monthly Speaker Series. Archaeologist Chris Hazel will explore the secrets of funerary archaeology, leading an informal discussion that covers lost cemeteries, forgotten burial mounds, and those who have vanished from history.

The event is free for Clark County Historical Society members and $10 for non-members. Registration can be found at https://cutt.ly/hcbodies.

Shakespeare + comedy show

The Clark State 2024-25 theatre season in the Kuss Auditorium at the Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., will feature hit shows, comedians and musicians to offer something for all audience members. The next shows will both be Thursday, in two different parts of the venue:

* The Two Gentlemen of Verona by William Shakespeare will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are between $5 and $15.

* Comedian Reggie Conquest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $20 or $10 for students with a college ID.

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at pac.clarkstate.edu or by calling the Ticket Office at 937-328-3874.