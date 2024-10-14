Best of Springfield: Frosty’s gaining foothold in Springfield’s food and dining scene

“I always had a dream of running my own little place,” the 40-year-old Springfield resident said.

Frosty’s Good Food and Fine Spirits, located at 2369 Upper Valley Pike, is the latest culmination of that dream. The restaurant opened in April and has already captured community attention, winning Best New Business and Best Appetizers in the Best of Springfield contest while finishing as a finalist in six other categories.

With a menu that includes brick oven pizzas, craft burgers, salads and specialty cheesecakes, Frosty’s is combining what it calls upscale bar food with a patio, party room and live entertainment.

“We’re trying to keep it a fun, family atmosphere,” said Frost, the restaurant’s owner and operator, as well as a Shawnee High School graduate who was born and raised in Clark County.

Frost said that the restaurant already has regulars and also has attracted visitors of the former Hafle Winery, which was previously located at the site.

While some of the customers remain the same, the new Frosty’s is different. The biggest change is the constant availability of food and drinks, Frost said. The previous downtown site welcomed food trucks, but the crowd was much smaller if there wasn’t a band or other event.

Music and special events, however, remain a part of Frosty’s Good Food and Fine Spirits. Parties already have been booked for a new event and party room. Live entertainment, karaoke and a comedy show also have filled the calendar, and Ohio State football games are shown on large screens on the patio.

Frosty’s specialty pizzas are taking off, and the deluxe, meat-lovers and margherita varieties also are popular, Frost said. In addition, the menu includes a wide range of other options, including shareables (like buffalo chicken dip, fried pickle spears and nachos), wings (traditional smoked or boneless) and sandwiches (including fried catfish po’boys, as well as Reubens and Cubans featuring the restaurant’s own smoked meats). A kids’ menu also is available.

“Everybody is starting to really love our burgers, too,” he said, adding that they are a blend of brisket, ribeye and sirloin.

The cocktail menu includes fall and cider options, and the restaurant also offers a large beer and wine list.

With its weekend specials and seasonal cocktails, the restaurant can display its creative side. But the goal is to keep the restaurant both simple and good, Frost said.

“All around, the concept was just making it the best place we could, keeping customers coming in and happy,” he said.

Frosty’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays; 9 a.m. to midnight Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, and it is closed on Tuesdays. Brunch is offered until 1 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

“We have a big heart for our customers,” Frost said. “We love the support we’ve been getting.”