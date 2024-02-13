What’s happening this week: New speaker series, food pantry and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is OSHA Update presented by Ken Montgomery, area director for OSHA.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

To register as a guest, visit https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host:

STEAM Club for kids in third grade and up at 6 p.m. tonight.

Homeschool hour for ages six to 11 at the main library at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is required.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host homebuyer education class from 6 to 8 p.m. today at 629 S. Center St.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available at any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Identification is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Speaker Series

The Heritage Center will be holding the first of its new Speaker Series events at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the first floor Crabill Discovery Hall, 117 S. Fountain.

The special guest speaker will be Director of Collections Emerita Virginia Weygandt, who will look at changes in “women’s work,” with “Never Done: Between Fire and Water.”

This presentation explores 19th century women’s work and the ways in which technology and social mores changed our thinking about women’s roles and work.

The event is free for Clark County Historical Society members, $10 for non-members. Registration is available at: https://cutt.ly/cchsspeaker.

Music Show

The Urbana Brewing Co. will host live music of the LiLo Band at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The musical talents will include Ali Rhodes, vocals; Lexi Crisp, violin; Ken Spicer, bass; and Jason Smith, acoustic guitar.