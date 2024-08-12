What’s happening this week: Lunch and learn, garden program and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Safety Management Systems” presented by Kevin Russell, chief safety engineer for A Safer Way LLC.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Blood drive Wednesday

Solvita will host a blood drive in honor of Nolan O’Neill from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Clark County Combined Health District, 529 E. Home Road.

Schedule an appointment to donate on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Those who register will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Lunch and Learn

A “Lactation in the Workplace” Lunch & Learn will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Champaign Health District in the community room, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

Join the Champaign WIC staff to learn about the why and how of breastfeeding support in the workplace. Topics include information on Ohio law, developing a lactation policy, resources and support to become a breastfeeding-friendly workplace, and a Q & A with breastfeeding experts.

Lunch is provided. To RSVP, call or text 937-207-3710.

Learn about grocery apps

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Navigating Grocery Apps from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Study Room C.

The community is invited to learn about navigating grocery store apps to unlock special deals, coupons and more, presented by tech trainer, Sophie.

For more information and events, visit the library’s online event calendar.

Food pantry open

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Garden ‘WOW’ program

Meet in the garden for a program called Designing for the “WOW” Factor from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Join Master Gardener Volunteers to talk about basic garden design concepts and enjoy a stroll through the gardens.

Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and have something to keep you hydrated.

This event is open to the public and will have a $10 participation fee to be paid on arrival.