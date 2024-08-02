BreakingNews
Record-holding eater Joey Chestnut to be at MustardFEST in Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey

Food & Restaurants
By Zora Shakhan – Staff Writer
0 minutes ago
The annual MustardFEST is making its way back around this year.

The event is noon- 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at National Road Commons Park in Downtown Springfield. Some things to check out include Woeber’s mustard tasting, Mother Stewart’s beer garden, local food trucks, Wiener dog races, lawn games and live music.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ending the day will be the MustardFEST spicy mustard eating contest with a special guest appearance from Joey Chestnut. Chesnut is accredited by Major League Eating as “The Greatest Eater in History.” He currently holds 55 world records across 55 disciplines.

A few records include indulging chicken wings, hot dogs, Taco Bell tacos, Krystal hamburgers, hard-boiled eggs and others.

Chestnut will be on stage for the Woeber Mustard Company in a mustard-eating championship, where the winner will be presented with the coveted mustard belt.

The hot mustard and horse radish eating contest is the main attraction of the MustardFEST, as the contest rules explain that contestants will eat a certain amount (the amount not yet released) of Skyline chili hotdogs. These hotdogs will have Moeber’s mustard on each hot dog, each contestant is then instructed to eat each hot dog ranked from least spicy to most spicy. The first contestant to consume all of the hot dogs will be declared the winner and presented with the belt.

Schedule of events

Noon: MustardFEST Keg Tapping + Live Music from the Chardon Polka Band

Noon-4 p.m: Mother Stewart’s Brewery Beer Garden

Noon-1 p.m.: Champion City Wiener Dog Registration

1-1:30 p.m.: Champion City Wiener Dog Parade and Introductions

1:30 p.m.: Champion City Wiener Dog Races

2:30 p.m.: Champion City Wiener Dog Race Awards Ceremony

3 p.m.: Woeber’s MustardFEST Spicy Mustard Eating Contest

This is free for everyone, and more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

