New wellness business opens in Springfield

“I have always had a vision of a shared space with other wellness practitioners. I love the idea of helping others get their wellness business started (and) hosting a space for group events and classes making wellness more affordable to seekers of all things holistic,” said Mandy Carter, owner of Healing Homes and Hearts.

Carter, a mom of four and grandmother of three who lives in Springfield with her wife, Amanda Mullins, has been practicing Energy Healing since about 2015.

As Carter’s classes grew, she outgrew her rented space in Yellow Springs and had to find a larger space or teach out of her home.

“Springfield is located between other major cities, making travel for my classes manageable for people,” she said. “I feel very called to bring knowledge around the System of Reiki, demystify it. Showing others how it can assist us with our mental health and overall well being, providing a special place for others to share their light with the world.”

The business has team members and tenants. Mullins works as the business manager and manages the website, and Elisabeth Gelhar, of Oak and Ivy, as the social media manager and photographer.

All rental rooms are for other wellness practitioners, and there is a furnished daily room that can be rented to use either as an office or massage table setting. There are also two other unfurnished rooms for rent on a full-time basis and a collaboration space that can be rented for events and workshops.

An hour-long Reiki session begins with a guided meditation to get in a state of deep relaxation with soft, soothing music. The Reiki treatment will then begin, with Carter placing her hands on various points of a body or hover above to respect comfort levels to “channel the universal life force energy” and offer silent prayers and intentions. There is then an easing out of the meditative state until the person is feeling grounded and centered, and Carter will share a final prayer,

Animal sessions are also offered either alone or with their caregiver.

“The number one comment and result is complete relaxation and rest, even my clients that “can’t meditate” are able to find a deep relaxation, sometimes holding a different state of mind for days or weeks after a session. It can help them start to make choices around stress in a different way. Reiki aligns Chakras and also helps to release stuck energies and align the body, mind and spirit,” Carter said.

For more information, services and prices, visit the website at www.healinghomes444.com or Facebook at www.facebook.com/healinghomesandhearts.