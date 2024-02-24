Springfield High School mock trial team heading to state for third straight year

The Springfield High School mock trial team is heading back to the state competition for the third year in a row and the school’s 10th appearance at the state level since 2011.

Team Wildcat and Team Gold both “put on impressive performances” at the Franklin County Regional Competition on Feb. 16 to to make their way to state.

Along with advancing to the state level, the teams also received six individual awards.

Teams from around Ohio will compete to become the 2024 Ohio Mock Trial State Champion in a three-day tournament in Columbus from March 7-9. The trial rounds will take place at the Franklin County Courthouse, and the final round will be held March 9 at the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Mock trial allows students to learn the law and how the legal system functions. Guided by teachers and volunteer legal advisors, students participate in an unscripted, simulated trial based on a case written by attorneys. High school students argue both sides of the case in courtrooms across the state.

