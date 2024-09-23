What’s happening this week: Historian, election event, jazz music and more

Miami University historian Stephen Norris will present “Ukrainian Artists at War: History, Memory, and Resistance” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Wittenberg University’s Shouvlin 105, to talk about the Ukrainian artistic response to the 2022 Russian full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian artists invoked the long history of Russian imperialism, the memories of previous historical traumas, and the violence of war. This talk will focus particularly on two artists who took to Instagram to spread their messages, ensuring they reached a worldwide audience. Igor Gusev’s “World War III” series forces viewers to confront Russian imperialist practices while Ekaterina Lisovenko’s works capture the stark brutalities of Russian aggression.

Fundraising professionals event

Join Greater Springfield Association of Fundraising Professionals from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Richwood Bank on North Limestone in Springfield for a collaborative forum where you can share your organization’s current needs and discuss what resources would be most helpful moving forward.

Register for this free event at http://bit.ly/3XymxGO.

Neighborhood group hosts candidate

Kevin O’Neill, former Springfield City Commissioner and candidate for Clark County Commissioner, will be the guest speaker at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues. Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont, and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door.

O’Neill will talk about his campaign for a seat on the Clark County Commission in the November election and provide updated information on his plans for the future operations of the county.

The public is invited to attend. For more information about SENA call 937-323-5865.

Harlem Renaissance jazz

Springfield Civic Theatre presents the swinging musical revue “Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” presents the songs of jazz pianist, singer, and composer Fats Waller, known for his upbeat, jaunty style that helped define the era of the Harlem Renaissance. The show includes such songs as the title tune, “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness if I Do,” “Squeeze Me,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” and more. Debbie Blunden-Diggs, chief executive and artistic director of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, directs the show.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children age 12 and under, and $17 for seniors, students, and veterans (fees may apply). Group discounts are available. To buy tickets, go to the Legend Theater box office, 937-505-2945, or to jlttickets.org.

