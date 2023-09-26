What’s happening this week: Fair chance event, garden class and more

A look at events happing in the area this week:

Career Expo

The annual Champaign County Career Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 4H building, 384 Park Ave.

The expo will feature 60 booths and is open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring resumes. Many of the businesses will be accepting applications and providing on-the-spot interviews.

The purpose of this event is to showcase local businesses, give students hands-on work-related experiences and give job seekers the opportunity to interact with a multitude of businesses in one location. Champaign County high school juniors and seniors will also be in attendance throughout the school day.

For more information, contact Christina Flowers, Champaign County Business School Liaison, at christina.flowers@mccesc.org.

Master Gardener Volunteer

Are you interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer? A new MGV Training class will be offered in 2024, beginning in January and running for 10 weeks.

The Clark County MGV will be offering an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. today at the OSU Clark County Extension office, 3130 E. Main St.

Information Presentation

Faith Community Nurses from the Family of Springfield Catholic Parishes are offering an informational presentation for those being bombarded by mailings and TV ads regarding Medicare insurance plans.

Colleen Corrigan of Wallace and Turner will present timely information regarding Medicare options available for you or your loved ones at 6:30 p.m. tonight in St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone St. lower level. Refreshments will be provided.

Explore Clark State designated as supportive of foster care students

Fair Chance Event

The Clark County Reentry Coalition will host a Fair Chance Wednesday event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recovery X gym, 1101 E. High St.

The event is a resource fair for justice-impacted citizens to discover vital support services in Clark County. Attendees will receive assistance with employment, health, finances, education, social security and more.

The event will include more than 20 local service providers. Parolees will receive $20 off their monthly supervision fee for attendance.

For more information about the event and the Clark County Department of Reentry, call 937-398-9393.

SENA Meeting

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott will be guest speaker at the Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont Avenues.

Chief Elliott will provide information on the Springfield Police Division and current community activities.

The public is invited to attend. Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door.

For more information about SENA call 937-323-5865.