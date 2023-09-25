Clark State designated as supportive of foster care students

Clark State College was named among the first group of Ohio institutions to earn the Ohio Reach Postsecondary Designation that recognizes the college as supportive and inclusive of students with experience in foster care.

Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of student affairs, said it’s their hope that all students feel a sense of inclusion and belonging at Clark State.

“Through a culture of care lens, we believe we can provide opportunities and meaningful support to students with lived experience in foster care,” she said. “Building and maintaining relationships with students and advocating for their needs is incredibly important.”

Requirements for the designation include naming a designated campus liaison, and identifying champions in a minimum of three campus departments. The designated liaison must have the ability to connect students to resources, both on-campus and the community, and community building opportunities must be offered to students. Also, institutions must engage in targeted outreach to students with efforts made to identify and support them, must expand the eligibility of on-campus services, and must offer a mentorship program to Ohio Reach students.

The designation is made by Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.

“Ohio takes pride in offering diverse opportunities when it comes to higher education options, and in making those available to all students,” Gardner said. “This designation, similar to our Collegiate Purple Star designation for military-connected students, recognizes those colleges, universities and Ohio Technical Centers that go above and beyond to support those students with foster care connections.”

Ohio Reach is a network of professionals, advocates and students across Ohio determined to support former foster youth on their education journey. Administered through the Ohio Children’s Alliance, it provides resources to institutions of higher education, child welfare agencies and foster care alumni enrolled in higher education to support their academic success.