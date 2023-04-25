What’s happening this week: Fair chance event, community meetings and more

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Employer Events

Clark State College will host a virtual information session for employers to learn more about the H1-B One Workforce Grant geared toward manufacturing companies in the Miami Valley from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The H-1B $3.5M One Workforce Grant can be leveraged to help businesses to upskill and reskill teams and organizations.

Employers are invited to attend one virtual information session to learn more about Clark State’s Advanced Manufacturing Programs and how the H-1B One Workforce Grant works with these programs.

To RSVP, visit https://arcg.is/1Ouj18. For more information, contact Jackie Duffy at duffyj@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-5400.

Fair Chance Event

The Clark County Reentry Coalition is hosting a Fair Chance Wednesday event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recovery X gym, 1101 E. High St.

The event is designed for those with prior convictions to connect with local resource providers to help them get a fresh start. Attendees will receive assistance with employment, health, finances, education, social security and more.

The event will include more than 20 local service providers, including the Ohio BMV. Parolees will receive $20 off their monthly supervision fee for attendance.

The Clark County Department of Reentry will be hosting Fair Chance Wednesday events on May 31 and June 28. For more information the event and the Reentry Coalition, call 937-398-9393.

Enrollment Event

Clark State College will hold a high school graduation enrollment event at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

The event will be for students interested in Nursing, Health and Human Public Services, Theatre and Pathways to a bachelor’s degree.

High school graduates who attend will be entered into a scholarship drawing for up to 15 credit hours of (in-state) tuition, enjoy free refreshments and giveaways while learning about financial aid, scholarship opportunities and the steps to enroll. Campus tours will also be offered.

To register, visit https://slate.clarkstate.edu/register/Senior_Celebration_Event. For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.

Neighborhood Meeting

The Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont Avenues, in the Augsburg Room.

Detective Shane Davis of the Springfield Police Division will be guest speaker and provide information on the “Common Scams and Frauds” in society.

The public is invited to attend. Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door.

For more information about SENA, call 937-323-5865.

Library Community Meeting

The first community meeting for the new Northridge Branch of the Clark County Public Library will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Scout’s Café, 1399 Moorefield Road.

Those interested can join and share suggestions as they plan the new library branch. Led by architects and designers from Luminaut, this engagement meeting seeks to identify unique local community needs and ideas.

This meeting is open to the public and will be hosted both in-person at Scout’s Cafe and remotely. To RSVP, registering on the library’s website at www.ccplohio.org or on the Facebook page.

This will be the first of several community meetings for the Northridge Branch.