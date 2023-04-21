BreakingNews
Panda Express to open in Springfield this summer
X

Panda Express to open in Springfield this summer

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
28 minutes ago

A Panda Express being built in Springfield is planned to open later this year.

The new Panda Express located on North Bechtle Avenue is set to open this summer, according to Panda Express’ PR agency, but the exact date is unknown.

Construction has started on the restaurant, the building is up and crews are working on the interior, according to Brandon Gill, Springfield’s chief building official.

ExplorePrevious: Springfield building comes down where Panda Express will go up

The address of the property is listed as 1602 N. Bechtle Ave. It was sold in February 2022 to CFT NV Developments LLC for $900,000, according to the Clark County Auditor’s website.

Crews in November last year demolished a building in front of the Kohl’s department store in the Bechtle Crossing shopping center, where the former Portrait Innovations building was to build a stand-alone restaurant on the property.

ExploreSpringfield man charged in 425 Club shooting

The site plan for the project was approved by Springfield commission, and zoning was approved for the 0.39-acre plot along North Bechtle to allow for the construction of a new restaurant with a drive-through.

Panda Express is a family owned company that opened its first restaurant in 1983 and now has more than 2,000 locations. The casual, fast-food concept had been known for its locations in food courts inside shopping malls but now has stand-alone sites and is found inside universities, airports and other places.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Customer sues Kroger, claims Rx Savings Club advertised low prices but...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield man charged in 425 Club shooting
5
Clark State to induct new members in veterans honor group

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top