What’s happening this week: Archaeology Day, senior resource fair and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council will be held at 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

The topic is “Investigating Workplace Accidents” presented by Troy Teepe, Charles Taylor Safety.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes a breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest by visiting https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Archaeology Day

Children ages 8-12 are invited to the Heritage Center’s Archaeology Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday.

Work with local archaeologist Chris Hazel and discover how archaeologists learn about people from the past. Learn about archaeological tools, methods, and how to set up a real study site. Dig in the dirt and uncover some of Ohio History.

The cost is $65, $55 for CCHS members. The deadline to register is Tuesday, June 4. Registration is available at: https://cutt.ly/archaeology.

Explore Springfield schools celebrates adult diploma graduates

Comedy Show

Next Stop Comedy will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight at Urbana Brewing Co., 35 Monument Square.

Next Stop Comedy brings top stand-up comedians to local venues. Each show features a novel line-up with acts seen on TV and heard on podcasts.

Tickets are $20-25. For more information or tickets, visit nextstopcomedy.com/event/next-stop-comedy-at-urbana-brewing-co-urbana-oh.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host two activities this week:

An author visit will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library.

Jim Kleefeld’s Adventures in Reading Magic Show will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Registration is not required.

For more information or to register for any events, visit https://champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.

Garden Event

A new event called Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion located at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. Join Master Gardener Volunteer Deb Brugger for a stroll through the gardens and to learn the true value of journaling your thoughts.

There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted to help support future programming.

This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings.

For more events visit go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden.

Resource Fair

The 4th annual USS Senior Living Resource Fair will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at USS Downtown, 125 W. Main St.

This fair will feature local agencies and businesses that provide important resources and services for older adults in Clark County.

Exhibitors will include senior living communities, downsizing businesses, home health equipment, hospice care, assisted living agencies, memory care, caregiver support, and more. The event will begin with a keynote presentation from Lawrence Wilkins, Director of the Ombudsman Office in Dayton, who will discuss the importance of knowing all the resources available to older adults as we age.

Attendance is free and open to all who want to learn more about senior living options and support services in the area.

Door prizes will be awarded hourly. RSVP for this event by calling USS at 937-323-4948. Refreshments are sponsored by Springfield Masonic Community.

Spa Event

NaCl Salt Spa will host Exploring the Power of Metaphysical Tools will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at 1472 E. U.S. Highway 36 E in Urbana.

The cost is $25. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 937-508-4529.