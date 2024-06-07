Springfield schools celebrates adult diploma graduates

The district held a special ceremony earlier this week to “honor the commitment these graduates have made to furthering their education.”

“It takes courage to walk back into a classroom as an adult, put fear aside and pick up something that you left unfinished,” said Family Outreach Connections Coordinator Lynn Payton. “Whether an individual is a few credits shy of achieving high school equivalency or in need of significant credit recovery, the district’s Adult Education Program can help them get back on track and achieve the goal they’ve been in search of.”

The district offers in-person GED preparation courses free to adults living within the district, with classes being offered during the day and evening hours.

The Adult Diploma Program is offered online. Students who complete this program can receive a Springfield City School District diploma, and in some cases, an industry credential.

For more information on the Adult Education Program, visit the district’s website or call 937-505-4355.