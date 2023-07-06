West Nile virus found in Clark County mosquitos

Recent samples of mosquitos of Springfield’s west side tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Clark County Combined Health District is inspecting the affected areas and working with residents to reduce breeding sources, and misting the area with Duet, a mosquito killer, according to a release from the health department. The agency is urging Clark County residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

The samples were taken at the end of June, and the positive sample was the first finding of the virus of the year.

The health department is working with property owners to drain or treat stagnant water with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, a mosquito killer safe for humans and pets. It is also allowing people to opt out of the Duet misting at their address.

West Nile virus in humans can cause severe fever, encephalitis or meningitis, according to the health department. It is mainly spread by the northern house mosquito, which becomes infected when it feeds on infected birds. The mosquitos then spread the virus when biting humans and other animals.

According to the release, about 80% of people with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. Those who do will develop them usually between three to 14 days after being bitten. There is no specific treatment for the virus with care being based on the symptoms.

One in 150 people infected with the virus develops severe illness, which can entail a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, coma, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis, according to the release. The symptoms typically last a few weeks, but the neurological effects can be permanent.

Up to 20% of people infected may experience fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last for a few days up to several week.

To avoid mosquito bites, the health department suggests people apply repellants to exposed skin, wear long sleeves or pants or stay indoors as much as possible, check for travel advisories, do outside activities when mosquito activity is lower, remove standing water sources for breeding and ensure screens on windows and doors do not have holes or rips. It also recommends the use of air conditioning instead of open windows if possible.

The health department will continue monitoring the county for West Nile virus.