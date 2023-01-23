West Chester Twp. commits entire $6.6 pandemic relief funds to stormwater infrastructure update

“[It’s something] we’ve been concerned about for a number of years,” Wilson said, adding that the influx of federal dollars will allow the township to address the need with minimal cost to local taxpayers.

“Addressing this aging infrastructure asset in the community may not specifically address problems created by the pandemic, but it falls within the permitted uses and relieves a burden that could have eventually fallen on the shoulders of taxpayers in a more direct way,” Wilson said.

The township still has $4.7 million in officially unencumbered funds, but Wilson said the funds are entirely verbally committed to the stormwater infrastructure project. Per federal guidelines, localities must allocate their ARPA funds before the end of 2024 and must fully spend their funds before 2026. Wilson said the township will complete their spending within that time frame.