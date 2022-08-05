Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals

Burd estimated about 40 people will be coming to Springfield from as far as South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and Indiana to help, with local folks housing them. Another 20-25 will come from closer counties.

“We will not just be loving those who need love, but doing it through the church,” Burd said.

A local nonprofit created by former longtime Fellowship Christian Church pastor Grant Edwards will be lending its discipleship expertise to this event to provide caring follow-up to those requesting it.

“God’s later-day agenda is revival,” said Edwards, who founded and pastored Fellowship for 49 years before retiring and moving full-time into the Discipling Another ministry. “We’re an international ministry that excited to be involved on a local level. Our objective is those who decide to follow Jesus as a lifestyle will have someone to walk with them while they develop a foundation for their faith.”

Local churches have embraced the event with open arms.

“I’m overwhelmed and very grateful that this many churches are coming together to try to make a difference in our city, because we know only Jesus can make that difference,” said Marty Dennis, ReviveSpringfield chairman and High Street Naz pastor. “I’m overjoyed with how God put our core leadership team together using so many talented people. There’s no way we could have orchestrated this on our own. We are the church of Springfield, and I’m grateful that we have so many campuses.”

Dennis added that he is expecting many life-changing experiences. “It is what Jesus does with efforts like this,” he added. But prayer is the key.

“It boils down this this, that we consider Jesus to be our model and He proved through His life that prayer made a big difference,” said Burd. “Because of that, we feel this is the best way to love our neighbors.”

Those who need prayer or want more information on how to participate may call 850-738-4831 or visit reviveoh.com.