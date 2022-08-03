springfield-news-sun logo
National Weather Service predicts hotter, drier August than normal

After a month with slightly above-average temperatures and multiple severe weather events, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said that August is likely to see above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

The NWS said that July was active, with several severe weather events, giving most areas above normal precipitation and leading to some flooding and a few rainfall records.

However, for August, the NWS’s Climate Prediction Center called for an increased chance of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

Normal highs in Dayton in August are around 84.6 degrees, and normal lows are about 64.3 degrees. Normal precipitation for Dayton in August is about 2.96 inches.

This announcement comes as the Miami Valley sees a Heat Advisory on Aug. 3, with heat index values reaching up to around 103 degrees.

