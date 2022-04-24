springfield-news-sun logo
X

VOICES: Heritage Center, home to one-of-a-kind treasures, needs community support

During the Battle of Lewisburg on May 23, 1862, the 44th Ohio Volunteer Infantry overran the Confederate artillery and captured this cannon, which had originally been stolen by Confederates from the U.S. Arsenal in Virginia at the start of the war. The triumphant 44th Ohio regiment that took it back had the piece shipped to Springfield and it fired a salute as they returned home. It was first placed on "Soldier's Mound" in Ferncliff Cemetery, but later found a home in front of Memorial Hall. Today it is fully restored (thanks to the Springfield High School Class of 1943) and stands on the second floor of the Heritage Center. The Civil War cannon at the Heritage Center has a history that stretches back long before its capture at the 1862 Battle of Lewisburg. It’s believed that the 6-pounder was originally made by the Virginia Manufactory of Arms in Richmond, Virginia between 1809-1812. Recently, a researcher writing a history of the Virginia Manufactory came to get a closer look at the cannon. He compared the unique style of the cannon now in Springfield with two recovered from the Roanoke River at Ft. Branch in North Carolina and believes they are the only three surviving from that time period. (CONTRIBUTED)

Combined ShapeCaption
During the Battle of Lewisburg on May 23, 1862, the 44th Ohio Volunteer Infantry overran the Confederate artillery and captured this cannon, which had originally been stolen by Confederates from the U.S. Arsenal in Virginia at the start of the war. The triumphant 44th Ohio regiment that took it back had the piece shipped to Springfield and it fired a salute as they returned home. It was first placed on "Soldier's Mound" in Ferncliff Cemetery, but later found a home in front of Memorial Hall. Today it is fully restored (thanks to the Springfield High School Class of 1943) and stands on the second floor of the Heritage Center. The Civil War cannon at the Heritage Center has a history that stretches back long before its capture at the 1862 Battle of Lewisburg. It’s believed that the 6-pounder was originally made by the Virginia Manufactory of Arms in Richmond, Virginia between 1809-1812. Recently, a researcher writing a history of the Virginia Manufactory came to get a closer look at the cannon. He compared the unique style of the cannon now in Springfield with two recovered from the Roanoke River at Ft. Branch in North Carolina and believes they are the only three surviving from that time period. (CONTRIBUTED)

News
By Dave HobsonJo Blondin
20 hours ago

The quality of life in a community is measured by numerous factors, among them are educational opportunities, jobs, parks and recreational activities, health care, arts and culture.

Clark County has an abundance of these critical components, including the Heritage Center building and the outstanding collection of artifacts from historic documents, small relics, military items, vintage vehicles and machinery.

Combined ShapeCaption
1890s Richardsonian Romanesque and our largest and most important artifact. In 2022, the Clark County Historical Society celebrates 21 years at the Heritage Center! This 132 year old building found new life as our forever home with exhibit galleries, a research library, storage for collections, and additional spaces used by community non-profits and other businesses. The building itself is our biggest and most important artifact. Since its founding in 1897, the Clark County Historical Society has had many homes, but since the March 31, 2001 grand opening, shown here, we are proud stewards of a grand local landmark where we are able to collect, protect, preserve, interpret, and share the rich history of Clark County. (CONTRIBUTED)

1890s Richardsonian Romanesque and our largest and most important artifact. In 2022, the Clark County Historical Society celebrates 21 years at the Heritage Center! This 132 year old building found new life as our forever home with exhibit galleries, a research library, storage for collections, and additional spaces used by community non-profits and other businesses. The building itself is our biggest and most important artifact. Since its founding in 1897, the Clark County Historical Society has had many homes, but since the March 31, 2001 grand opening, shown here, we are proud stewards of a grand local landmark where we are able to collect, protect, preserve, interpret, and share the rich history of Clark County. (CONTRIBUTED)

Combined ShapeCaption
1890s Richardsonian Romanesque and our largest and most important artifact. In 2022, the Clark County Historical Society celebrates 21 years at the Heritage Center! This 132 year old building found new life as our forever home with exhibit galleries, a research library, storage for collections, and additional spaces used by community non-profits and other businesses. The building itself is our biggest and most important artifact. Since its founding in 1897, the Clark County Historical Society has had many homes, but since the March 31, 2001 grand opening, shown here, we are proud stewards of a grand local landmark where we are able to collect, protect, preserve, interpret, and share the rich history of Clark County. (CONTRIBUTED)

The Heritage Center requires community support to maintain the historic building, considered by officials to be its most important artifact. Constructed in 1890, the Richardsonian Romanesque structure with its iconic clock tower, served as Springfield’s City Hall and marketplace.

Now the facility is home to the numerous exhibit galleries and storage for a wide-ranging collection of antiques, farm tools, documents and relics, military items, a locally-made Russell steam engine, and four International Harvester vehicles. All cover the history of Clark County from early Paleo Native Americans to modern day.

Military artifacts include a tent used in the Civil War, uniforms, pistols, muskets, bayonets, rifles, a Civil War cannon and a World War I canister that contained the Armistice document that ended the conflict.

A Civil War tent is a rare artifact that can’t be found in many museums. It belonged to Ralph and William Hunt, who grew up on the Hunt Farm (former Simon Kenton Homestead). Ralph was captured at Bull Run in September 1861 and later released. He returned to duty and was joined by his brother. After the war they returned home and stored the tent in the homestead attic, where it was discovered decades later in impeccable condition.

The cannon was captured by the 44th Ohio Volunteer Infantry from the Confederate Army during the Battle of Lewisburg on May 23, 1862. The cannon originally was stolen by the Confederates from the U.S. Arsenal in Virginia at the start of the war.

In 1836, more than 600 Conestoga wagons came to Clark County with many of the pioneer families settling here. Twenty-six years before this massive influx, in 1810, a Conestago wagon carrying David Crabill and his family found its way here and that covered wagon is on proud display at the Center.

Combined ShapeCaption
When the National Road arrived in Springfield in the 1830s, it brought with it a flood of people. During 1836 alone, over six hundred Conestoga wagons came into town, many of which stayed. David Crabill and his family came in their wagon even before the road came through, settling around 1810. Their family wagon, which is at the Heritage Center, was like a “family-sized U-Haul,” and pioneering families that traveled into the unknown to settle our area brought the essentials for living, but when they could, they brought special items they couldn’t bear to leave. The stories of these pioneers and the lives they made here are told at the Heritage Center. (CONTRIBUTED)

When the National Road arrived in Springfield in the 1830s, it brought with it a flood of people. During 1836 alone, over six hundred Conestoga wagons came into town, many of which stayed. David Crabill and his family came in their wagon even before the road came through, settling around 1810. Their family wagon, which is at the Heritage Center, was like a “family-sized U-Haul,” and pioneering families that traveled into the unknown to settle our area brought the essentials for living, but when they could, they brought special items they couldn’t bear to leave. The stories of these pioneers and the lives they made here are told at the Heritage Center. (CONTRIBUTED)

Combined ShapeCaption
When the National Road arrived in Springfield in the 1830s, it brought with it a flood of people. During 1836 alone, over six hundred Conestoga wagons came into town, many of which stayed. David Crabill and his family came in their wagon even before the road came through, settling around 1810. Their family wagon, which is at the Heritage Center, was like a “family-sized U-Haul,” and pioneering families that traveled into the unknown to settle our area brought the essentials for living, but when they could, they brought special items they couldn’t bear to leave. The stories of these pioneers and the lives they made here are told at the Heritage Center. (CONTRIBUTED)

Other vehicles on exhibit include three International Harvester trucks and a Travelall from 1973, the last year of its production. The Traveall, recognized as a forerunner to the current SUVs, has a 4-speed manual transmission with a 2-speed case and all-wheel drive.

Photographs of many of these items are featured weekly on the pages of the Springfield News-Sun as part of its commitment to remind us of our rich heritage. They provide a pictorial taste of how Clark County has evolved since the days of its early settlers.

To get a closer view, a visit to the Heritage Center brings you within touching distance of these one-of-a-kind treasures. Volunteers are available to provide tours for individuals and groups. Heritage Center volunteers donated 4,352 hours of their time in 2021, which helped the Heritage Center maintain a regular weekly schedule during the COVID outbreak.

Stewards of this grand local landmark take pride in collecting, protecting, preserving, interpreting and sharing the treasures with us.

We, in turn, should follow the example of the volunteers and support the Heritage Center. It is the best bargain in Clark County - free to all residents.

Dave Hobson is a retired U.S. Congressman from the 7th District; Jo Blondin is president of Clark State College.

Combined ShapeCaption
Retired U.S. Rep. David L. Hobson, a Springfield Republican

Retired U.S. Rep. David L. Hobson, a Springfield Republican

Combined ShapeCaption
Retired U.S. Rep. David L. Hobson, a Springfield Republican

Combined ShapeCaption
Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D., President, Clark State College

Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D., President, Clark State College

Combined ShapeCaption
Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D., President, Clark State College

In Other News
1
Mercy Health to host speaker series about achieving a healthy weight
2
Springfield named 2022 ‘Tree City’
3
Violent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital
4
Move to ESOP keeps jobs and companies in Springfield
5
Democrat running in primary unopposed for Common Pleas judge seat

About the Authors

Dave Hobson
Jo Blondin
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top