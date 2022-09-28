Visitors can explore unique architecture, features at South Fountain Tour of Homes

One house designed as two residences, they took down a wall down the structure’s middle and opened up the back into a kitchen and family area. They also added a second-floor dance practice area for daughter Mary.

Firefighter Eli Worley and wife Nancy have purchased a house owned by the association for a makeover and will show off the renovation work they’ve done to it.

Also featured will be the Gammon House, Springfield’s historic home that was part of the Underground Railroad and one of the few remaining such structures still intact in Ohio.

Local historian Kevin Rose, who is also a South Fountain resident, is always eager to help tell the story of the area.

“Who lived here and the architecture says about the neighborhood what it says about Springfield history. We’re focusing on telling the correct story, the full story and there’s a great selection of stories,” Rose said.

South Fountain was historically an affluent neighborhood established by those who were successful business and used their funds to build homes there. Rose said what makes South Fountain significant is the concerted effort of the residents who find it worth saving these houses and being close to downtown.

“There’s a great diversity of those who live in the neighborhood,” he said.

Fett is pleased not just local people attend, but said a woman from California whose daughter is attending Wittenberg University wants to take the tour during the school’s homecoming weekend.

“There has been more and more interest in the South Fountain district over the years,” Fett said.

First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave. is the starting point for each tour and ticketholders will receive a tour booklet.

Advance tickets are available online at southfountain.org/events or in person at Frame Haven, Katie’s Hallmark or New Carlisle Federal Savings, 1408 N. Limestone St. next to Winans. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the tour for $20 each.

HOW TO GO

What: South Fountain Tour of Homes

Where: Several homes along South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: Sunday, Oct. 2, 1-6 p.m.

Admission: $15 advance and $5 students; $20 day of tour; kids 10-under free

More info: www.southfountain.org/events-1/tour-of-homes-1