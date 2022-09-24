Clark State names new dean of business, applied technologies

Parrillo said he is honored to serve the college and community, and works to be open, understanding and transparent in his responsibilities.

“I believe in the academic mission and know I can assist this institution in navigating the ongoing and upcoming challenges in serving our students with relevant and accessible academic programming,” he said. “It’s been an interesting couple of years, in a variety of contexts, but I know the stability of this institution is in our team and their efforts to serve and impact our communities.”

As a three-time graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Parrillo earned his Bachelor of Science in geography and his Master’s degree and Ph.D. in human geography.