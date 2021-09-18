springfield-news-sun logo
X

Victim of fatal Champaign County crash was Mechanicsburg school employee

The exterior of Winner's 1 Stop in Mechanicsburg where a Champaign County died after his vehicle was struck by a man from Huber Heights. According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jeffrey Russell Burnette, 57, of Huber Heights was found to be under the influence and was arrested. Bill Lackey/Staff
Caption
The exterior of Winner's 1 Stop in Mechanicsburg where a Champaign County died after his vehicle was struck by a man from Huber Heights. According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jeffrey Russell Burnette, 57, of Huber Heights was found to be under the influence and was arrested. Bill Lackey/Staff

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke SpurlockJen Balduf - Staff Writer
34 minutes ago
Huber Heights man who caused accident found to be under influence of alcohol.

A Champaign County man was killed at the scene of a crash Thursday night and the driver of a pickup truck was arrested.

Charles Roger Rutan Jr., 59, of Mechanicsburg, died after the back of his vehicle was struck by a truck at a Mechanicsburg business.

Rutan was an employee at Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools.

“This is a difficult day for our staff, students and the community as a whole. Roger Rutan was a dedicated employee and member of our Mechanicsburg community with many ties to our students and staff,” said Superintendent Danielle Prohaksa.

Rutan has worked for the district since 1998 in various positions, most recently in the Food Service Department. Prohaska said he was “a friendly face for our students every day during breakfast and lunch.”

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Roger’s family and friends who loved him dearly. Mechanicsburg Schools is grateful for the outpouring of support we have already received from this community and our neighbors. Thank you for keeping the Rutan Family in your thoughts,” Prohaska said.

Jeffrey Russell Burnette, 57, of Huber Heights, was driving a pickup truck around 6:40 p.m. headed north in the 100 block of West Sandusky Street, also State Route 4, when he lost control going over railroad tracks and struck a car in the Marathon gas station parking lot, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jeffrey Russell Burnette
Caption
Jeffrey Russell Burnette

Credit: Tri-County Jail

Credit: Tri-County Jail

Rutan died at the scene when Burnette struck his car as he was backing out of a parking space at Winners One Stop, the patrol said.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to OSHP.

Burnette, who was not injured, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and aggravated vehicular homicide and was booked into the Tri-County Jail.

ExploreEnon man indicted in hit-and-run OVI crash involving motorcyclist in Miamisburg

According to jail records, Burnette was given $50,000 bond and his next court date is Sept. 24.

A parked vehicle and the awning of the gas station were also damaged in the crash, troopers said.

In Other News
1
Springfield rejects contract with Waste Management over Tremont Barrel...
2
Coronavirus: Clark County confirms second highest number of 2021 cases
3
Historic plane stopping by Grimes Field in Urbana for rides
4
Springfield Symphony opens season Saturday
5
Huber Heights man jailed in OVI crash; driver killed backing out of...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top