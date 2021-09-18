Victim of fatal Champaign County crash was Mechanicsburg school employee

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Roger’s family and friends who loved him dearly. Mechanicsburg Schools is grateful for the outpouring of support we have already received from this community and our neighbors. Thank you for keeping the Rutan Family in your thoughts,” Prohaska said.

Jeffrey Russell Burnette, 57, of Huber Heights, was driving a pickup truck around 6:40 p.m. headed north in the 100 block of West Sandusky Street, also State Route 4, when he lost control going over railroad tracks and struck a car in the Marathon gas station parking lot, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Caption Jeffrey Russell Burnette Credit: Tri-County Jail Credit: Tri-County Jail

Rutan died at the scene when Burnette struck his car as he was backing out of a parking space at Winners One Stop, the patrol said.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to OSHP.

Burnette, who was not injured, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and aggravated vehicular homicide and was booked into the Tri-County Jail.

According to jail records, Burnette was given $50,000 bond and his next court date is Sept. 24.

A parked vehicle and the awning of the gas station were also damaged in the crash, troopers said.