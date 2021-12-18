Urbana’s Gloria Theatre reopens with new renovations

“We’ve also made a lot of progress on a new commercial kitchen and the Clifford Railcar Café. In the near future, our patrons can enjoy this warm and cozy café right next to Gloria’s inviting new lobby,” she said.

Stage 3, which is underway with construction to expand the stage, is the “biggest and final phase” of the theatre project. It will expand the building to include dressing rooms, more restrooms, additional seating including a balcony and other spaces for storage, offices and private parties.

“This is a very ambitious undertaking, but the unbelievable generosity of our supporters proves that we can do it,” volunteer Diane Nickell said.

“Some people forget that we’re a nonprofit and we depend on the community’s support to save this treasure that Billy Clifford built in 1904,” volunteer Lynn Adell Mirtes added. “When we’re done, the Gloria will be the finest movie cinema and performing arts center in the entire region... It will benefit our community immeasurably.”

Explore Events around Clark and Champaign counties

Weller said this stage is also the most expensive and the “Stars of Stage 3″ fundraising campaign is off to a great start, raising over $35,000 in the first two weeks.

“This final stage is by far the most expensive, but we’ve been so blessed for years by everyone’s support, I know we’ll finish this and give the community a real gem that will benefit everyone for decades,” she said.

The nonprofit GrandWorks Foundation has operated the 107-year-old building located at 216 S. Main St. since 2014, has continued to show new and classic films and renovations have been ongoing even after being shutdown in 2020.

For more information on how to donate and become a “Star of Stage 3,” visit the theatre’s website, Facebook page or call the theatre at 937-653-4853.