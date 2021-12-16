Events around Clark and Champaign counties

Pennsylvania House Museum tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., Springfield, will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals.

The museum will be closed after this weekend and will reopen the first weekend in March.

For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniahousemuseum.info.

Victory Faith Center Christmas giveaway

The Victory Faith Center, 424 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, will be host a Christmas giveaway from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday to help families in need this year.

The center will donate 100 Christmas trees and Christmas dinners, complete with a ham or turkey, all the sides and fruit. They will also donate gifts for those with children.

For more information, visit Victory Faith Center on Facebook.

Oesterlen Festival of Lights

Oesterlen Services For Youth will host their second annual Festival of Lights drive-through from 6 to 9 p.m. each night through Sunday, Dec. 26, at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield.

The holiday light display is on Oesterlen’s 100-acre campus and has more than 30,000 lights. There will be also Santa and his team through Dec. 23.

Attendees should use the Mechanicsburg Road entrance to access the event.

For more information, visit oesterlen.org.

Church Christmas dinner

The youth group of Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield, is hosting the Esther Manuel Memorial Christmas Spaghetti Dinner and Show at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Youth Group. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

To purchase tickets, call the church office at 937-399-1909.

Graham Schools food pantry

The Graham Local School District is launching a new food pantry, the Falconland Market, and have a soft opening to the public from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday at the elementary school, 9464 E. Ohio 36, St. Paris.

The market will include many options, such as fruits, cheese, butter, Bob Evans mashed potatoes, eggs, chicken fajita meat, canned beef, pork and chicken, a variety of noodles, cereals, condiments and more.

Community members should park in the lot to the west (left) of the building toward the most rear entrance on the side (second grade pod entrance).

Urbana historic home tours

The historic home, located at 419 Scioto St,. Urbana and built in 1893, will be decorated for the season and opened for tours from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday to benefit the work of bringing the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum back to life.

This special event will kick off Christmas week with a visit from Santa, Johnny Appleseed and carolers. The museum, which is not yet reopened to the public, is located at 518 College Way.

Donations and pledges to support the continuation of the museum will be accepted on site by members of the Johnny Appleseed Foundation and Society, who will also be available to answer questions about the work being done toward the reopening of the museum.

For more information or to make advance donations and pledges, visit the website at www.johnnyappleseedmuseum.org; mail to Johnny Appleseed Foundation, P.O. Box 799, Urbana, OH 43078; or text 614-403-2892.

North Lewisburg Christmas parade

Magic on Maple Street, presented by the North Lewisburg Fireman’s Association, and Christmas Parade will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday at 60 E. Maple St.

The parade will start at 5 p.m., and Santa will be available for pictures after the parade until 7 p.m. Hotdogs and chili will be available at the firehouse throughout the event.

For more information, visit Northeast Champaign County Fire District on Facebook.